Clean the Bay Event kicks off this weekend as 6-day, virtual event

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — You have a chance to keep Hampton Roads beautiful during a special event that starts Saturday.

This weekend kicks off the 33rd year of Clean the Bay Day.

This year’s Clean the Bay Day is different. It will last six days and allow participants to clean whenever they want during that time and record their progress with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

“We have a saying in our area that all things eventually lead to a waterway,” said Michael Moore, with Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation.

That’s why Moore said it’s so important to get involved and help clean the bay.

“Clean the Bay Day is a multi-city, multi-region initiative in the state of Virginia, D.C. as well,” Moore said. “For us in the city, we are one of the largest partners we typically host, on a bad year, around 600 volunteers.”

The event will be held virtually this year because of the pandemic. That gives participants opportunities to clean up in their own way.

“This year, they’re doing it for a full week. Saturday through Monday. You don’t have to get out and pick up during that period. They want you to pick it up and register it through their website.”

Progress can be registered through the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s website. Moore adds the event is not only aimed at keeping the Chesapeake Bay beautiful, but all of our parks and waterways.

So, pick up trash wherever you see it.

“Park site, waterway, stream, Lynnhaven River, Chesapeake Bay, Elizabeth River anywhere. Just make a difference,” Moore said.

To register for the event, click here.