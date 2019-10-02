City says road work in busiest intersection of Virginia Beach will ease congestion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There is some frustration at Virginia Beach’s busiest intersection.

“To me, it’s really terrible. I mean I know they’re trying to do a job and it takes time, but right now the traffic is all messed up,” said Virginia Beach resident Aubrey Jordan. “No making a left. You have to go all the way up here to come back, or you gotta go all the way down there to come back this way.”

This is referring to the intersection of Indian River Road and Kempsville Road.

However, some drivers like the changes.

“It keeps the traffic flowing, you know, it’s not a pile up like it used to be, and I like it a lot,” said resident Reggie Whitehurst.

More than 100,000 cars pass through here daily, so the city is trying to help ease traffic, by creating a “hybrid intersection.”

Virginia Beach has an overview of the new maneuvers.

“We needed to increase capacity, and in order to get kind of the biggest bang for our buck, we had to do some innovative design approaches to do that for us,” said project manager Jessica Blackburn, with the City of Virginia Beach.

The changes will affect drivers trying to turn left. If you’re driving on Indian River Road trying to make a left onto Kempsville Road, you won’t turn at the light. Instead, you’ll go through the intersection in the left lane, make a U-turn, and then make a right onto Kempsville Road. It’s called a “Michigan left.”

If you’re on Kempsville Road trying to make a left onto Indian River, you’ll encounter a “displaced left,” which is similar to what’s already in place at Northampton Blvd. and Military Hwy. in Norfolk.

Blackburn says the changes will speed up traffic flows.

“It gives you more green time because you’re not having to give time to the left turning movements and then the straight movements and then move to the other direction of traffic,” Blackburn said. “You can, everybody can do at the same time.”

Blackburn also says while there might be some confusion now, the changes will be worth it and she is asking drivers to be patient. She said, “With all the development going down there, and already it was the busiest intersection, something had to be done.”

Blackburn says they hope to have the project completed by March 2020.