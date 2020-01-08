City of Virginia Beach seeks input on housing needs within the city

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Housing and Neighborhood Preservation is developing its plan for federally-funded programs to create affordable housing opportunities, address homelessness and provide home rehabilitation assistance for low- to moderate-income households.

Officials are seeking input from residents to help identify critical housing and neighborhood preservation needs and issues in Virginia Beach for the next five years.

Residents are encouraged to provide feedback online through Jan. 24. Responses will be used to guide the strategy and priorities for the city’s housing programs.

The department will also hold a public hearing where residents can address housing demands on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 6-7 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, Building 21, 2408 Courthouse Drive.

Officials say the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires the city to develop a Five-Year Consolidated Strategy and Plan to develop priorities for the following federal entitlement grants: Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME, Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), and Housing Opportunities for People with AIDS (HOPWA).

The plan is intended to provide a summary of the city’s housing and community development needs, resources and strategies, and is a management tool for assessing performance and tracking results.

For more information on the Consolidated Strategy and Plan, contact Cindy Walters, development officer, at 757-385-5754 or visit their website.

