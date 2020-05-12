City of Virginia Beach says 4 employees have tested positive for COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach city officials say four employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

City officials made the announcement during a City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Officials did not specify which department or departments the employees work in, but Virginia Beach and Norfolk health department official Dr. Demetria Lindsay said there is an “outbreak” in one city department, meaning at least one city department has at least two cases.

Acting City Manager Tom Leahy said the employees are self-quarantining at home.

A city spokeswoman gave a statement in response to a WAVY News inquiry:

“While we will not be sharing information about specific cases in order to comply with ADA requirements, I can tell you that the City is making sure staff are taking all of the necessary precautions and is using CDC/Health Department assessment tools to evaluate and monitor employees who may be exposed to the coronavirus in the workplace. To date we have had a small number of cases and these cases are the first ones in more than a month. In accordance with established protocols, the Health Department handles the trace investigations and the City’s Occupational Safety and Health Services Division manages the cases to ensure the employees receive the appropriate level of monitoring and care. – Julie Hill, city spokeswoman

