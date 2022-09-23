VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach is hosting a career fair on October 11.

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, the career fair will take place from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, located at 1000 19th Street.

At least 13 departments will be on-site at the fair and some will be offering on-the-spot interviews for certain positions.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register and complete an application prior to the event.