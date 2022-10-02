Flooding at the boat ramp at the Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach on Sunday, August 16, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Jeanette Peters)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney declared a local state of emergency Sunday in anticipation of widespread flooding Monday.

According to a press release, The City of Virginia Beach will move to essential operating conditions at 12 p.m. on Monday, which means city facilities, offices, libraries recreation centers, and the Virginia Aquarium will also close at 12 p.m.

Emergency off-street parking in the Oceanfront and Town Center garages is available now through Thursday at 8 a.m. Residents may also park their vehicles for free at the municipal garages on 9th and 31st streets only in the Resort Area

Here is a list of Town Center garages available for residents to park in:

Maroon Garage (Apex Entertainment VB)

Red Garage (Westin Hotel)

Green Garage (Armada-Hoffler Tower)

Orange Garage (Clark-Nexsen Tower)

No parking is available in the 24-hour reserved parking spots.

The city also gives residents additional reminders ahead of the storm:

Make sure you are not blocking storm drains

Check the status of roads you may need to travel using the Waze app

Cancellations and service changes will be posted on the City’s emergency site

stay out of floodwaters

remove or secure objects outside your home and business that may become projectiles

Know your zone

Sign up for VBAlert for emergency alerts

311 (Citizen Services) is available 24 hours a day

Contact Dominion Energy to report power outages at 1-866-366-4357