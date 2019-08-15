City of Virginia Beach asking for input on future of e-scooters

Bird Scooters lined up along Atlantic Avenue at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront (Scott Blessing/WAVY-TV.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — What’s your opinion of electric scooters in Virginia Beach? City officials want to know.

They’ve asked citizens to give their input on the latest transportation trend through an online survey.

The five questions in the survey are meant to help guide the future of e-scooters in Virginia Beach, according to city officials.

Questions include “should motorized scooters be prohibited?” and ask citizens to identify some regulations that the city should consider adopting for safe use of the scooters.

The survey will be available online from Aug. 15 to Sept. 3. Click here to take it.