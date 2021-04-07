City of VB seeking community input on design guidelines for Historic and Cultural Districts

The Lynnhaven House and its surrounding property is one of 16 Historic and Cultural Districts in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach’s Department of Planning and Community Development is inviting property owners and interested members of the community to learn about their initiative to establish Design Guidelines for the Historic and Cultural Districts.

The City said in a press release, consultants from the Commonwealth Preservation Group will discuss the process for developing design guidelines.

The guidelines will serve as the approach for evaluating Virginia Beach’s unique historical characteristics and the value of establishing and adopting design guidelines for property owners and the City.

Currently, Virginia Beach has 16 Historic and Cultural Districts, each with distinct features and characteristics.

The purpose of the Design Guidelines is to provide property owners, staff, and Historical Review Board members with a guide for interpreting proposed building alterations, additions, and new construction in the districts.

Members of the community will have an opportunity to provide input during a virtual public meeting that will be held on Thursday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m.

The project will be funded through a partnership between the City and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources Certified Local Government grant program.

For more information about the Design Guidelines project and the April 15 public meeting, you can visit www.vbgov.com/historicalreview.

Anyone who plans on attending the virtual meeting may register by clicking this link.