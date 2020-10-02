City of VB extends application for COVID-19 Real Estate and Personal Property Tax Relief Program

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Department of Human Services will continue to accept applications for the COVID-19 Real Estate and Personal Property Tax Relief Program through Oct. 31, due to ” steady interest and ongoing community need.”

The program provides relief for households where an occupant has lost their employment, had their work hours reduced, or has been furloughed due to the financial impact of COVID-19.

The financial relief will come in the form of a check for the approved amount to the recipient.

“As the ongoing economic impacts of the pandemic are felt in our community, we recognize that there are many families and individuals who may be in a different employment situation now than at the beginning of the pandemic,” said DHS Financial Assistance Division Administrator Deidria Bolden.

Potential beneficiaries must meet the following criteria to be eligible for consideration:

Provide proof of eligibility criteria

Have established Virginia Beach residency as of March 1, 2020

Be unemployed, furloughed, or reduced in hours at any time after March 1, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Provide a copy of their 2020 real estate and/or personal property tax bills

Only one application may be filed per household

Applicants may only claim their primary residence for relief – no rental or second properties are eligible.

The city of Virginia Beach says any accrued late fees, penalties, or interest are the responsibility of the bill holder and are not eligible for relief.

A maximum relief of $500 for residential real estate taxes and $250 for personal property tax has been allotted for eligible households.

Each household could potentially receive both benefits for a maximum relief amount of $750.

Any impacted household, whether they have paid their tax bill or not, is encouraged to apply if they meet the eligibility requirements, the city said in a press release.

Self-employed individuals or gig workers may be eligible if they can provide documentation of loss of work.

Additional information, including necessary documents for proof of eligibility and applications, can be found at VBgov.com/COVID19TaxRelief.

Any questions about eligibility or accepted documentation can be answered by emailing VBTaxRelief@vbgov.com.

