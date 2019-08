VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you walk or bike around Virginia Beach, the city wants to hear from you.

Officials are asking people to complete an online survey on the 2020 Active Transportation Plan.

It will focus on promoting the safety and accessibility of walking and biking around the city.

An interactive map will help figure out where the greatest need exists for a pedestrian and bicycle network.

The anonymous survey will remain open until Aug. 16.

Click here to take their survey.