VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The US Department of Labor has fined a Virginia Beach franchise location for violating child labor laws.

Officials say the Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s on Atlantic Avenue allowed employees between 14 and 17-year-old to operate a power-driven dough mixer.

In addition, Labor officials say the franchise location failed to pay two employees overtime for hours worked over their 40-hour workweek.

“Federal child labor laws protect minor-aged workers from workplace dangers and the risks they present,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Roberto Melendez. “Work experience is intended to provide a useful learning opportunity but not at the expense of their education and well-being.”

It was determined that the owner of the franchises, 1802 Atlantic Co., also did not maintain accurate records. That includes hours worked and birthdays for that underage.

Other violations include failing to post information about the Family and Medical Leave Policy.

They have been ordered to pay the Department of Labor over $22,000.

10 On Your Side has reached out to the franchise and is awaiting comment. This story will be updated with their response.