Chromebooks donated to StandUp For Kids

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A national home foundation services company headquartered in Virginia Beach is working to give back to the community. They decided to give away Chromebooks to local students who need them most.

“We have these branches across the United States and we provide all of our certified field inspectors that go out to customers’ homes and do inspections with Chromebooks,” said Jackie Hoffman, director of employee training and development at Groundworks.

Hoffman says as the Chromebooks get reused or repurposed, they come back to Virginia Beach.

“So, we have a stock of Chromebooks that we’re going to maintain and keep here and house… We decided with everything that’s going on in the community and the pandemic and so many of our children in our schools going virtual, we thought we could repurpose these Chromebooks and give them to our communities,” she said.

So far, they’ve donated 25 of them to the organization StandUp for Kids in Hampton Roads.

“They’re a local organization. They’ve been around for almost 30 years supporting our local youth. They focus on homeless and at-risk youth, primarily,” said Hoffman.

10 On Your Side reached out to StandUp for Kids.

“We’re so thankful to them for helping us and our youth. Their donation is going to help so many kids in need to ensure they get the best education possible during this alternative learning time,” the organization said.

“We donated 25 last week to StandUp for Kids here in Hampton Roads, and we plan on donating 20 to 50 [more] to them each quarter as we continue to recycle through some of these Chromebooks,” said Hoffman.

She says it’s all about doing their part to make an impact outside their industry.

