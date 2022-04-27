VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Music artists Chris Brown and Lil Baby are co-headlining the One of Them Ones Tour with a stop at Virginia Beach.

The 27-date co-headline tour kicks off in Raleigh, NC, before stopping by the Veterans United Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on Saturday, July 16.

Tickets will go on sale starting on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. for most dates. Get your tickets HERE.

Chris Brown is a Grammy award-winning consummate entertainer who has shifted the climate of R&B culture since his eponymous 2005 debut, selling millions of albums worldwide and accumulating billions of audio streams.

Lil Baby, the Grammy Award-winning rapper, has garnered dozens of multi-platinum certifications and tens of billions of streams as arguably the biggest new rapper to emerge this decade.