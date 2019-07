VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating the drowning of a child.

Police say the child drowned June 15 in a canal in the 5600 block of Meer Street, in the Crystal Acres area of the city. The child was under the age of 10.

There’s no suspicion of foul play at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. Stay with WAVY.com for any updates.