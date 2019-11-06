Children of Change: Local teen runs for change

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — For many adults, helping run an organization or writing a book are lifelong goals, but for one teen from Virginia Beach, those are goals she’s already reached.



Briley Rossiter wants to make it clear, people with disabilities deserve to be accepted and treated just like you and me.



“I’m so moved by her. I’m so encouraged and inspired by her,” says Kindra Dougherty whose son, Gage, is an athlete rider with Ainsley’s Angels.



Kindra thinks the world of 18-year-old Briley.



“I think that people need to realize that teenagers can be great,” says Kindra.



Briley has been running with Kindra’s son, Gage, for years. It’s a passion of Briley’s, something that started years ago when Briley’s little sister, Ainsley, was diagnosed with Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy.



“It was a progressive disorder. So, it intensified over time,” says Briley.



The extremely rare genetic disorder causes toxins to build up on nerve endings, destroying them.



“She lost more and more skills, eventually the ability to eat and walk and communicate,” says Briley.



Briley’s family wanted to find fun things they could do with Ainsley, and they found she lit up when they ran with her. They started running in races for people with special needs, pushing Ainsley in a special chair.



“When a race would come around she would smile again and again throughout the race.”



The races were such a hit, Briley’s family created Ainsley’s Angels. The goal of the organization is to build awareness about the special needs community.



“There’s a lot of value that can come from experiencing people that are a little bit different,” says Briley.



In 2016 Ainsley passed away, but everything Briley learned from her little sister lives on. She continues her fight for equality for those with disabilities. Briley is the Vice President of Media for Ainsley’s Angels, and she runs regularly with the athlete riders like Gage.



With each step she takes, Briley is changing the world a little piece at a time. A true angel on earth.



“Real genuine compassion and love is something you really can’t get away from. I think kids are really good at demonstrating that,” says Birley.



As for the children’s book Briley wrote? It’s called “Born an Angel.” It’s simply a must read if you have a child with special needs. Briley wrote the book when she was 11, so it really helps children relate to growing up with a sibling or a friend with a disability.



If you know of a child or a group or children making a difference in the community, we'd love to know! Contact Katie Collett via email or Facebook Messenger to let her know who you would like to see featured in her next Children of Change segment.

