Children celebrating their birthday at CHKD get a sweet treat from VB cake shop owner

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Whipping up a birthday surprise is something that Tracy Busching does often. She’s the owner of Twisted Sisters Cupcakes in Virginia Beach. Busching says she loves giving back to the community. She’s partnered with the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters (CHKD) for years to make sure a child celebrating a birthday in the hospital doesn’t go without a cake.

“Being in the hospital, quite frankly is no fun at all, especially if it is your birthday and especially if you’re a child,” said Busching.

Last month Anne Bibeau’s son was at CHKD for a scheduled surgery.

“Unfortunately his hospital stay overlapped with his birthday, so his 16th birthday was going to be while he was in the hospital,” said Bibeau.

Bibeau says hospital staff asked what theme cake he wanted. His response, zombies! Bibeau says her family got a taste of the artwork Busching made.

“We love it when they give us a cake theme and flavor so we can really personalize it for the kids,” said Busching.

Busching says sometimes the business gets overwhelmed with orders, but she says even if she has to stay ‘til midnight, she gets the job done for the kids. And Bibeau says her family loved the cake and the gesture so much, they indulged a little more.

“When we were done with the cake that they had given us free in the hospital, we went and ordered a second cake from them because we want to give them business, show our appreciation and the cake was good!” said Bibeau.

Bushing says they try to give back to CHKD in multiple ways. They bring their truck to the hospital on Thursdays and a percentage of what they make goes to the hospital. They also have a special mermaid cupcake and a dollar from each one goes to CHKD.

