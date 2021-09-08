Child hit by car on Lynnhaven Road in Virginia Beach not seriously hurt, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — First responders responded to the scene of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in Virginia Beach Tuesday evening.
Dispatchers said police responded to the 1500 block of Lynnhaven Parkway around 4:30 p.m.
A police spokesperson later confirmed the person hit was a 12-year-old, who suffered non life-threatening injuries during the incident. According to the spokesperson, the child stepped into the path of the vehicle. No charges will be filed.
