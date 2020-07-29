Child drowns in backyard pool in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a child younger than 5 years old died after they were found in a backyard pool Tuesday evening in Virginia Beach.

Police responded to the 4400 block of Articles Lane for a report of a missing child around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

They arrived as the family was searching for the child, who was then located in a backyard pool.

Officers and medics performed first aid upon finding the child, but they were pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were no further details from police as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The Virginia Beach Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating.

