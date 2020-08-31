Child in Virginia Beach dies after accidentally shooting himself; 23-year-old man arrested

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 23-year-old man has been arrested after a child in Virginia Beach accidentally shot and killed himself over the weekend.

Police say the incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Chase Arbor Commons.

Initial investigations state that the child, described as under the age of 5, found a loaded firearm, picked it up, and accidentally shot himself.

The child was was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died from his injuries, police say.

23-year-old Naquan Shamikel Jones was later arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and allowing access of a loaded firearm to children.

Police say the incident is still under investigation and more will be available soon.

