VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 23-year-old man has been arrested after a child in Virginia Beach accidentally shot and killed himself over the weekend.
Police say the incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Chase Arbor Commons.
Initial investigations state that the child, described as under the age of 5, found a loaded firearm, picked it up, and accidentally shot himself.
The child was was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died from his injuries, police say.
23-year-old Naquan Shamikel Jones was later arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and allowing access of a loaded firearm to children.
Police say the incident is still under investigation and more will be available soon.
Latest Posts
- Child in Virginia Beach dies after accidentally shooting himself; 23-year-old man arrested
- Commission on African American History Education makes recommendations for curriculum and development
- Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment generates nearly $6 million for COVID relief fund
- Busch Vacuum Solutions’ Food Pantry Drive-Thru
- Community Commitment