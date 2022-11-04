VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are investigating a rash of car break-ins in the Chic’s Beach area.

Residents say they are banding together to help put a stop to the crimes and are encouraging each other to keep their cars locked and not leave anything valuable inside so they don’t become a victim.

“We are not going to be prey in this neighborhood,” said resident, Melissa Pulling. “We are looking out for ourselves and people need to know what’s going on before someone gets hurt.”

Long-time Chic’s Beach resident Melissa Pulling says she’s tired of seeing her friend’s cars stolen and neighbor’s homes and cars being broken into.

“As a community, we are doing what we are supposed to be doing,” said Pulling. “We do report things, things aren’t being followed up on for whatever reason and there seems to be a much bigger problem here.”

Erica Walker and Derek Kitz Miller say suspects used a device to unlock their car about two weeks ago. They have since bought a box online to place their keys in so it doesn’t happen again.

They share a driveway with their neighbors and say their neighbors even tried to confront the suspects.

“They go driveway to driveway and when our neighbors came out to confront the kids, they were very nonchalant,” said Walker. “They weren’t really worried that they were caught or caught on camera which became concerning to us as a community.”

In a statement from Virginia Beach Police say they’ve responded to multiple car break-ins in the Chic’s Beach area in the past month. They say they responded to at least five in one night on October 18th.

“It appears suspects were pulling door handles to check for unlocked cars. According to reports it rained heavily in the area that night which made collecting evidence difficult. Cases will be assigned to detectives to follow up with victims and collect any video or other evidence available. Any discernible images on video will be still-framed and put on flyers to help us identify the perpetrators. The Police Department urges citizens to remain vigilant, use outside lighting, lock all car doors, and do not keep anything of value in your vehicle. This is an ongoing investigation by the VBPD Detective Bureau. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.” Virginia Beach Police

Walker and Miller say the suspects look young in the surveillance video and some have been caught on camera carrying guns. They also say they’ve seen groups of teens leave the area in a white truck that sits low to the ground.

“You could tell he was carrying something, most likely a gun, so that’s concerning because we have kids and our kid’s bedrooms are right there,” said Derek Kitz Miller.

Chesapeake Beach Civic League President Dr. TJ Morgan says it’s important for residents to report crimes to the police when they happen, so officers can keep track of trends in the neighborhood.

“We need to make sure we’ve got lights on at the house, if we see a crime then we need to report it,” said Chesapeake Beach Civic League President Dr. TJ Morgan. “A lot of people don’t want to get involved, but we encourage them to report it.”

In the meantime, residents are banding together to look out for one another, encouraging their neighbors to keep their cars locked and be on alert.

“We don’t want any problems,” said Pulling. “People want a peaceful life here. We want to be left alone and we want other people to leave us alone.”

Residents think these suspects could be targeting other nearby neighborhoods as well and are encouraging people to be on the lookout.

Virginia Beach Police say if you know anything that could help police solve these cases, call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or use the P3 Tips App.