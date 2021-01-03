Chicho’s Pizza begins collecting Christmas trees to fight erosion in the Outer Banks

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — What does a local pizza restaurant and Christmas trees have in common?

They’re both working to fight erosion.

This is the 3rd year in a row Chicho’s Pizza in Virginia Beach is collecting trees from community members in order to protect beaches in the Outer Banks.

“We started off the first year, we thought we were going to get 100 trees it was kind of just a little fun thing to do. We wound up getting a thousand trees. Then last year really blew up the community really liked it and we wound up getting 2500 trees last year,” said Chicho’s Pizza Co-Owner, Matt Potter.

Potter says their goal this year is 3,000 trees.

Last year the parking lot at Chicho’s Pizza was overflowing with old Christmas trees, so this year they’ve got different locations for different times and days.

“Last year we had 16 trailers we took down there. We had everything from a 12-foot trailer to a 30-foot flatbed we take them down there and we work with the Better Beaches of OBX program,” said Potter.

When strong storms hit the Outer Banks, it can cause serious erosion.

Our Christmas tree loss is the beach’s gain.

Getting rid of your Christmas tree? Help fight erosion in the Outer Banks of North Carolina 🌊 Chichos Pizza has organized locations to drop them off for the 3rd year in a row. Tune in to @WAVY_News at 6pm for the story pic.twitter.com/2kmpZlmocN — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) January 3, 2021

“We take the trees and line them up along the sand fence that’s already currently there and over time the sand will blow up over the Christmas trees creating a more natural dune,” explained Potter.

As if donating the tree for a good cause isn’t enough–you also get a coupon for a 7.99 large pizza.

If you’re interested in volunteering please email mpotter@chichospizza.com

or want more information on drop off locations,

Trees can be dropped off at 2500 Tournament Drive on:

January 3, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

January 9 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

January 10 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Drop off at the following Chichos locations will be January 9 ONLY between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Those are the locations at 29th Street, Strawbridge, Shore Drive, Greenbrier, and Hickory.