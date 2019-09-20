Chesapeake principal goes on special flight ahead of NAS Oceana Air Show

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The NAS Oceana Air Show is getting underway in Virginia Beach, and on Thursday a Chesapeake principal got the ride of her life.

“I’m expecting him to be safe,” said Micheal Ottley.

Ottley, the principal of Truitt Intermediate, says every day at school is a ride.

“I think everyday is like a takeoff and a landing,” Ottley added. “You never know what you are getting into at school. Some days are smooth sailing and some days have some bumps in the road you never know. I’m hoping this is one of the smoother days.”

Ottley was asked to represent the school system to fly with the Jack Link’s Air Show team.

“Most of my kids have never been on a plane, so they would be one, super excited for me, or like ‘don’t do it,’” Ottley said.

She suited up and hopped in the trick plane. Once in the air she did all the tricks, including rolling over.

She hopes this will show her students they can do anything in life they want to do.

“I think they are going to be proud of me,” Ottley added. “I was the principal that did it, so they should be proud.”