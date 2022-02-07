Chesapeake man sentenced to more than 11 years in 2020 shooting at VB oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old man is spending at least 11 years behind bars after pleading guilty to a 2020 shooting that seriously injured another person in Virginia Beach.

On Monday, a circuit court judge sentenced Chesapeake resident Isaiah Jermaine Clemons on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, attempted robbery, and two counts of use of a firearm. Clemons was sentenced Clemons to 33 years in prison with 21 years and eight months suspended, leaving eleven 11 years and four months to serve.

Clemons pleaded guilty to the charges in June of 2021.



At the time of the shooting, police say Isaiah Clemons and a group of friends met another group of people at the oceanfront. Some people in both groups were friends and greeted each other before going their separate ways. Clemons was part of one group, and the then-17-year-old victim was part of the other group.



Nothing aggressive occurred between the groups and there were no altercations police say.

As the victim and his group returned to their car in a parking lot on 23rd Street, the group noticed that Clemons had followed them.



Police say Clemons pulled out a gun and demanded money from the victim. The victim refused, and a physical fight ensued.



Clemons shot the victim in his lower right side then stood over the victim and searched his pockets. He didn’t get anything from the victim’s pockets and fled the scene. He was subsequently identified and apprehended at his home a short time after the shooting.



Clemons told investigators he had no prior history with the victim but that “he had seen him on social media with a lot of cash” and assumed the victim would have money on him that night of the shooting.

The victim spent a week in the hospital sustained significant scarring and nerve damage among other injuries.