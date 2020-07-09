Cheryl Turpin announces withdrawal from Virginia Beach City Council race

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Cheryl Turpin announced on Thursday that she is removing herself as a candidate for Virginia Beach City Council seat in the November election.

Turpin released the news in a post on her Facebook page saying that she was dropping out of the race for personal reasons related to family.

“At this time I must intensify my advocacy on behalf of my mother, who is 87 years old and suffering from cognitive changes, as challenges attached to the current COVID-19 crisis increase,” said Turpin. “Upon having a robust dialogue with my family and close advisors, I came to the conclusion that I would not be able to run a campaign and provide the attention that my mother deserves at this time.”

Her campaign was focused on leadership on issues related to protecting the environment and community safety.

Turpin is a former member of the Virginia General Assembly, House of Delegates, and educator who was running to represent the Rose Hall District.

“We all know first hand that today’s failure to protect our environment will lead to unsafe air and water, and catastrophic flooding that threatens the City of Virginia Beach. That’s why I will support candidates who will fight for the environment every day as a part of their service on Virginia Beach City Council,” Turpin said in closing.

