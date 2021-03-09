Big block of cheese: Cheese truck blocking passage of Indian River Road in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Well, this is not Gouda.

Indian River Road in southern Virginia Beach is closed in both directions after a box truck carrying cheese went sideways.

It’s unclear what caused the crash at Riddick Lane, but the truck’s back tires were stuck in a ditch on the side of the road. WAVY viewer Shawn Quigley sent in a photo.

Virginia Beach dispatchers said they got the call at 7:30 a.m. and no injuries were reported, but there’s no holes to get through this crash.

Dispatchers weren’t sure when the road would reopen, but crews were trying to get a tow truck big enough to get the truck out.

If you think this story is cheesy, just wait until you see our Facebook comment section.

