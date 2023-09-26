PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — What started as a routine trip to Wegmans in the Town Center area of Virginia Beach turned into a frightening situation for a local mother and child.

Police said in mid-July that while 20-year-old cashier Conner Land, was checking out the family’s items, he was also checking out the mother.

According to a police report, “the defendant provided a pack of children’s stickers with a tracking device hidden inside aiming to obtain the child’s mother’s address. He attempted to give a tracking device to a child to track the child’s mother to whom he was attracted.”

Modern tracking devices are affordable, about the size of a quarter, and can be easily stowed inside a wallet or attached to a key chain.

According to Apple, the AirTag sends a Bluetooth signal that can be detected by nearby devices. Those devices send your location to iCloud.

Court documents reviewed by 10 On Your Side did not reveal the type of tracking device that was allegedly used by Land.

A spokesperson for Wegmans, Tracy Van Auker, offered a written response to 10 On Your Side.

“We do not comment on matters that have been referred to the police. However, we can confirm that Connor Land is no longer employed by Wegmans. We have robust security measures in place in all our stores to keep both our people and customers safe, but do not share specific details. As soon as we were made aware of a possible incident, we immediately notified the Virginia Beach Police DEPT.”

Earlier this month Land was convicted of misdemeanor use of an unauthorized tracking device, and fined $500. He also has jail time that is conditionally suspended. Land has appealed the verdict and a new trial date is set for mid-October.

His new attorney, Kristin Paulding, told 10 On Your Side she may have a comment on the case later in the appeals process.