Surfboards are among new items for check out at the Princess Anne branch, free with library account.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach residents are going to be stoked! The next time you drop in to the Virginia Beach Public Library (VBPL) Princess Anne branch, you’ll find more than books available to borrow.

VBPL is the first public library in the country that will lend out surfboards! And that’s not all. You can borrow all kinds of outdoor gear, including pickleball sets, gardening tools, bug catching kits, picnic baskets, kites and more. It’s part of the new “Explore Outdoors” collection, funded by a grant from the Virginia Beach library Foundation (VBLF).

The new collection, which launched on June 15, is only offered at the VBPL Princess Anne branch, located at 1444 Nimmo Parkway. The outdoor items can be checked out for up to three weeks. The best part is, it’s all free for Virginia Beach residents who have a valid VBPL account. Keep in mind, it’s first come, first-served.

“Libraries provide access to resources and support lifelong learning and experiences. We’re excited to offer residents an opportunity to borrow items to help them explore and enjoy the beaches and parks in our community as well as their own backyards,” said Princess Anne Area Library Manager Ashley Barrineau, who proposed the Explore Outdoors collection and received the funding from VBLF.

For more about Virginia Beach Public Library services, visit www.VBgov.com.