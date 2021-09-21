Charges withdrawn against man accused of hiring hit man to kill wife in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Charges have been withdrawn against a man accused of hiring a hit man to kill his wife in Virginia Beach back in 2004.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Office says it withdrew the charges against Christopher Schmidt because the alleged hit man, co-defendant Richard Stoner, withdrew his previous guilty plea and refuses to cooperate with prosecutors.

“His testimony is essential in a prosecution against Schmidt, and without it, the evidence in Schmidt’s case is insufficient to proceed at this time,” a statement from the commonwealth’s attorney’s office reads. “Without a ruling on whether Stoner’s previous testimony can be offered as evidence in Schmidt’s trial, the Commonwealth cannot proceed to trial. It would be unfair to the victims’ family to proceed with a trial and risk double jeopardy.”

Stoner is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Schmidt’s then wife Lois Schmidt and her 7-year-old son Jonathan Vetrano back in 2004 on Newcombe Road in Virginia Beach. Police also found Schmidt’s brother outside of the burning home when they arrived. He survived his injuries.

The case was cold until 2018, when Stoner was arrested in Indiana. Christopher Schmidt was arrested days later in Florida.

Though charges were withdrawn on Tuesday the case remains open, the commonwealth says, and the charges could be brought back if sufficient evidence becomes available.

