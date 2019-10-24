Charges pending against student who threatened Virginia Beach high school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a threat made against a Virginia Beach high school.

An AlertNow message was sent to Landstown High School families Wednesday evening alerting them that a student had made a verbal threat against the school earlier that afternoon.

School Principal Askew said the student has been identified. Police and the school safety company Safe Schools are investigating, and charges are pending.

The following is the AlertNow message that was sent home to families:

Good evening, Landstown families. This is Principal Askew with an important message. I am calling to let you know that we had a student make verbal threats against our school this afternoon. The student has been identified. Safe Schools and the Virginia Beach Police Department are investigating and charges are pending. Our school and students are safe. Of course just hearing such language can be upsetting to our students, so I ask you talk with your child about the role they play in school safety. If they hear something concerning they should report it immediately to police or an adult and not perpetuate the rumor through social media or gossip. This will allow the school and police to respond more efficiently to safety concerns. I also ask that you remind your children that threats of any kind are not acceptable and will lead to real consequences. Your child’s safety is our highest priority and we take these matters very seriously. Thank you for your understanding and support. I look forward to seeing your child in school tomorrow. – October 23, 2019 Landstown AlertNow message

It is unclear if the student attends Landstown or another school.