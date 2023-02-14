Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer delivers the 2021 State of the City address on March 17, 2021.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach will be holding its State of the City Address next month. If you’d like to attend the highly anticipated event, you’re advised to register now.

Mayor Bobby Dyer will be delivering updates for Virginia Beach business, civic, and community leaders at the Virginia Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, March 15, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

This year, the city is asking members of the Hampton Roads Chamber, current and prospective, to pre-register for the event.

The event is open to the public, but advanced registration is required due to limited space.

Tickets cost $60 for Chamber members and $80 for prospective members. Those looking to host a table sponsorship will pay $850.

For more information and to register online, make sure to visit the Hampton Roads Chamber official website.

The Virginia Beach Convention Center is located at 1000 19th Street Virginia Beach, VA 23451.

