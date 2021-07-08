Ceremonial swords, other items, stolen from Virginia Beach masonic lodges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach police are investigating a couple of break-ins at Masonic lodges in the city.

At the Kempsville Masonic Temple on Princess Anne Road, the history dates back hundreds of years.

“I like to say we aren’t a secret society, but a society of secrets,” said lodge member Mike Denning.

But on Friday night, there was an event they wish they could rewrite.

“I noticed glass breakage and glass all at the entrance area of both doors,” added member Bob Stanek.

Stanek discovered the break-in first thing Saturday morning.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Stanek said.

The thieves randomly vandalized some of the property and stole items that mean a lot to the masons. That included two ceremonial swords.

“There are a lot of things here that are more sentimental value then monetary value to us, so it is extremely disappointing,” Denning added.

The heist included several Masonic jewelry collars and hundred-year-old tapestries.

“Anybody who commits a crime we want to see them caught,” Stanek said.

“The similarities to Princess Anne lodge that happened earlier in the year are eerie I suppose,” Denning added.

Thieves did the same thing at the Princess Anne Masonic Lodge in February. They knocked out the flood lights, broke in and stole a sword.

“They came we think potentially for the swords and while they were here just destroyed other things,” Denning said. “We don’t want to see this happen to anybody else.”

If you have any information on the break-ins give the Crime Line a call.