Cement truck overturns on I-264 eastbound at Independence Boulevard, major delays expected

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A two-vehicle crash involving an overturned cement truck on I-264 in Virginia Beach is causing major delays Wednesday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, the call for the incident came in around 2:30 p.m. at mile marker 16.6 on the eastbound side near Independence Boulevard.

No injuries have been reported.

Motorists can expect major delays and as of 3:20 p.m., the east left center lane, right center lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 2.0 miles.

No further details have been released.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.