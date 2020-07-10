Celebrity Slam Lip Sync Challenge — with WAVY’s Regina Mobley competing — heats up

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The protests that erupted following the death of George Floyd put a local competition on hold, but now the Celebrity Slam Lip Sync Challenge is back.

WAVY-TV 10 Anchor Regina Mobley is one of five local public figures helping raise money for Zeiders American Dream Theater, also known as the “Z.”

The Z was forced to cancel a major fundraiser and close the entertainment venue when Gov. Ralph Northan declared a state of emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic. In an effort to recover funds lost due to cancellations, the Z launched a socially-safe fundraiser that calls on local notables to create their own music video set to the wildly popular song “Happy” penned by Virginia Beach’s own Pharrell Williams.

The z shuttered due to pandemic

This is a heated battle where every dollar donated represents one vote. The Z’s Development Director Melissa Day says the contest is a win-win for the entire community.

“You can watch the videos — there are five different videos and for each dollar, you donate — you pick one person to vote for and you’ll see a list of names of all our celebrities right there on the website, so it’s super easy. One dollar is one vote” said Day.

The contestants are Regina Mobley, Rod Fitzwell of FM-99, Shaggy and Friends from Z-104, Children’s Theatre of Hampton Roads, and the Visual and Performing Arts Academy of Salem High School.

The Z hopes to use the funds to bring live theater to those are home or hospitalized due to COVID-19 or other ailments.

“We would love to do a live theater experience for patients who are currently in the hospital and unable to get out for various medical or physical reasons — even in nursing homes — where they can see a live performance streamed from our stage [via internet] directly into their room,” Day said.

Kevin and Adele Cassidy dance to Happy

To vote for Regina’s video, head to www.thez.org. Regina is grateful to her friends who contributed to the making of her Happy video. She encourages the 10 On Your Side family of viewers to vote early and vote often.

