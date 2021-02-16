Celebrity chef to help Westminster-Canterbury celebrate as it begins to roll back some pandemic restrictions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay is celebrating the campus’ return with a virtual teaching kitchen from celebrity chef Jet Tila.

Chef Tila will lead the virtual event on Wednesday, February 17, for its residents and 40 lucky Hampton Roads “foodies” who would like to join.

The online event will mark the end of the community’s enhanced virtual engagement program that was started when the pandemic began last March.

On Saturday, February 20, the campus will roll back many of its pandemic health and safety rules, and return to a pre-COVID way of life. Social distancing and wearing of masks will continue.

Lack of engagement and connection are two of the top health threats just below the virus itself, especially for older adults. To combat these threats, Westminster-Canterbury developed innovative ways to virtually connect and engage residents.



The campus converted one of the community’s in-house television stations to offer more than 12 hours of virtual engagement programming per day. The station aired fitness, education, spiritual, travel, games and a host of other programs.