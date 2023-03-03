VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A big fundraiser to benefit families impacted by Sepsis is scheduled to tee off in Virginia Beach on May 7th and 8th. The annual Birdies, Bubbles, & Beers Gala & Golf Tournament is getting closer.

It’s the biggest event held by the Begin Again Foundation. You might remember we introduced you to Audrey Leischman in September. She is the wife of professional golfer, Marc Leishman. The two created the Begin Again Foundation after Sepsis almost took Audrey’s life.

You can expect some big celebrities to participate in the Birdies, Bubbles, & Beers Gala and Golf Tournament including Marc Leishman, former Washington Commanders Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, and Major League Baseball World Series Champion, Ryan Zimmerman to name a few.

There are still a few sponsorship opportunities available. All money raised goes to support families who have lost loved ones to sepsis. It also helps families afford lifesaving prescriptions and much more.

