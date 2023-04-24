VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday for Virginia Beach Fire Captain Matt “Chevy” Chiaverotti.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department announced Chiaverotti’s passing away on Apr. 17. Chiaverotti had been diagnosed with Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer (metastatic carcinoma), a rare and aggressive form of cancer that is also known as “occupational cancer” for firefighters.

Celebration of Life service held for fallen Virginia Beach Firefighter (Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s Amy Avery) Celebration of Life service held for fallen Virginia Beach Firefighter (Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s Amy Avery)

The Celebration of Life service will take place at 1 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. A Sea of Blue will take place prior to the service at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the Chiaverotti family is asking people to donate to either the Texas Fire Fighters Home or the Virginia Beach Fire Foundation.

The service will be open to the public, and will also be live streamed on the Virginia Beach Fire Department’s Facebook page.

10 On Your Side’s Amy Avery will have more information about the service starting on WAVY News 10 at midday.