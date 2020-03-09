Celebration of life for former Green Run basketball star Ashley James being held Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Funeral services for Ashley James, a 19-year-old basketball star who played at Green Run High in Virginia Beach, will be held Monday.

James was in town last week to see his former Green Run team win their first region title since 1984 when he died from an accidental shooting in Chesapeake.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. in Chesapeake at New Galilee Missionary Baptist Church at 1765 South Military Highway.

Interment will be at Rosewood Memorial Park at 631 Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach. The service starts at 2 p.m.

Days after the news of James’ death, Green Run went on to win their state quarterfinal game against Varina 78-52, their first ever state tournament win. Before the game the team wore shirts honoring their former teammate, who planned to play college basketball at Missouri State next year. Green Run will play in the state semifinals at 8 p.m. Tuesday night at Norfolk State University.

Missouri State is wearing warm up shirts that say “Once a Bear, Always a Bear” in honor of MSU recruit AJ James who was killed in an accidental shooting earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/u7yAMiO8PM — Claire Niebrugge (@claireniebrugge) March 7, 2020

