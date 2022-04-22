VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As the Month of the Military Child wraps up, the 2022 Celebrating Children is returning to Mount Trashmore.

The event, co-sponsored by Virginia Beach GrowSmart and Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation, features a fun run, DJ and activities for kids.

“Virginia Beach GrowSmart’s vision is for all children to be born healthy, start kindergarten ready to learn, and to read proficiently by third grade,” said Barb Lito, GrowSmart Coordinator. “We know this builds a strong foundation for future success in school and life. We invite you to come out to have fun and connect to the community resources for families and children that will be available.”

Event organizers say it will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Mt. Trashmore Park on Saturday, April 30.

At the event, health officials will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine and dental screenings. There will also be Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore’s mobile market, plus information about Virginia Beach City Public Schools pre-k program and Reading Bus.

Visit the event’s website to learn more.