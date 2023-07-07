VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Take a bite out of shark week with a visit to the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center.

As part of your aquarium admission during the week of July 9-15, you can take part in a variety of family-friendly, shark week related activities, including trivia, “fingo”, pop up programs and more.

The Virginia Institute of Marine Science (VIMS) will be on hand on select days throughout the week, providing a display focused on the VIMS Shark Survey, which the program touts is the longest-running fishery-independent study of shark populations in the world.

Click here to purchase your aquarium tickets.

The aquarium is located at 717 General Booth Boulevard.