Caught on camera: Suspects accused of stealing $2,000 worth of plants and gardening tools

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are hoping two suspects can be identified after they say surveillance cameras caught them stealing thousands of dollars worth of plants from a garden center.
On September 22 around midnight, video shows the pair inside Jack Frost Landscapes & Garden Center on Holland Road. According to police, they took about $2,000 worth of plants and gardening supplies.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
