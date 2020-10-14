Caught on camera: Suspects accused of stealing $2,000 worth of plants and gardening tools

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are hoping two suspects can be identified after they say surveillance cameras caught them stealing thousands of dollars worth of plants from a garden center.

On September 22 around midnight, video shows the pair inside Jack Frost Landscapes & Garden Center on Holland Road. According to police, they took about $2,000 worth of plants and gardening supplies.

Courtesy of Virginia Beach Crime Solvers

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

