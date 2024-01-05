VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the Ocean Lakes neighborhood on Friday morning.

According to officials, fire crews were dispatched to a residential fire in the 1000 block of Blairmore Drive in the Ocean Lakes neighborhood on Dec. 5 at approximately 9:19 a.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the attic. The fire was considered under control by 10:03 a.m.

Four adults have been displaced and one cat was given oxygen as a result of the fire. The cat has been turned over to Animal Control.

VB Blairmore Drive fire (Courtesy: VBFD)

Investigations revealed that the fire originated from a bedroom, but crews are still working to learn the cause.

The Red Cross has been requested to help relocate the family.