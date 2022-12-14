VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The case of a mother charged in the murder of her 2-year-old daughter will go to a grand jury.

2-year-old Lanoix was found dead at the Cutty Sark Motel on Atlantic Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. on August 1. In late October, the medical examiner’s office ruled her death as a homicide. Officials say she died from acute antihistamine toxicity.

38-year-old Leandra Andrade, her mother, has been charged with murder along with child neglect causing serious injury.

A copy of a search warrant during the investigation into the case shows police seized an empty pill container, a glass bottle with powder, a laptop, two cell phones, several flash drives and other items from Andrade’s hotel room on August 1.

During Andrade’s court hearing Wednesday, a judge certified the case to a grand jury.

The toddler’s father had been recently awarded temporary sole legal custody of Lanoix before her death, but both parents were given equal physical custody of the child. Lanoix was scheduled to be with her mother when the two went to Virginia Beach that weekend before her death.