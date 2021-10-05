Case of arson against Virginia Beach military family will head to trial; judge previously dismissed charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The case against a man accused of setting a Virginia Beach military family’s car on fire will head to trial after all.

The judge in the case had dismissed all charges in the case last week, saying at the time that the prosecution had mishandled the case against the suspect, Theodore Olsen, denying him due process. The defense claimed evidence was hidden that would’ve showed Olsen was innocent.

In a hearing revisiting the decision on Tuesday, the prosecution admitted on Tuesday that there was some mishandling in the case by a new detective but it wasn’t done in malice. They went through point by point on how the case was handled.

After hearing from both the prosecution and defense, the judge said she was hasty in dismissing the charges and said the case would go to jury trial.

Olsen had previously been sentenced in April to 730 days with 470 days suspended for destruction of property charges in connection to the series of frightening incidents at the family’s home in 2019. The events culminated in their car being set on fire.

“Eventually we are hopeful that justice will prevail,” arson victim Michael Hanner told WAVY.

This is a breaking article and will be updated. WAVY’s Jason Marks was in court Tuesday and will have more coming up.