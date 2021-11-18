Case against man accused of bringing firearm on VB school grounds before football game moves to higher court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One charge against a man accused of bringing a firearm on Salem High School grounds before a football game in September will move on to a higher court.

On Thursday, one charge of possession of a firearm on school property against Shaguille Romeo Felton, 30, of Norfolk, was certified to a grand jury. If the grand jury indicts Felton, the case will go to trial in Virginia Beach Circuit Court.

Two charges against Felton were nolle prossed, or dropped, on Thursday: one charge of possession of a firearm on school property and another for removing or altering a vehicle serial number.

According to police, nine illegally possessed weapons were seized on school property at Salem High School Sept. 20 after a report of possible criminal activity at a football game that night. The guns were seized in the parking lot. Officers found the firearms in plain sight in three separate vehicles that were parked on school property, police said.

Felton is one of four people charged in connection with the incident.

Two other people charged in connection with the incident are expected to appear in court for preliminary hearings on Friday, including:

Demeron Shaikeem Wright, 18, of Newport News, was charged with 2 counts of possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a loaded firearm in a prohibited place.

Julian Gregory Bryant, 29, of Virginia Beach, was charged with possession of a firearm on school property. (note: no mugshot is available for Bryant)

Hasan Malik Washington, 18, of Virginia Beach, is charged with possession of a firearm on school property. He was originally scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday, but it was continued to Jan. 27.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.