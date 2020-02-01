Case against Florida man who was shot as he allegedly tried to kill wife moves to higher court in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The case against a man who ended up paralyzed in an alleged plot to kill his wife will now head to circuit court.

Virginia Beach Police say they rushed out Bunsen Drive on Sept. 8.

When they got there, they found two women who were attacked and man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Outside, they found the suspect’s car. In the front seat was a journal which, in detail, outlined an alleged plan to kill his estranged wife.

That suspect is 65-year-old Henry Herbig. He and his wife had separated in June.

In early September, Herbig drove to Virginia Beach from his home in Florida. Prosecutors say was dressed in all black, and wore a fake beard and a wig when he went to his stepdaughter’s home. Prosecutors told the court he had a bag full of zip ties, duct tape and garbage bags.

Herbig allegedly first attacked his stepdaughter. She was knocked out after being hit in the head. When she came to, she said she heard her mom screaming “Don’t kill me.”

Herbig’s estranged wife testified that she didn’t know who the man was at the time, but was hit in the head and face numerous times.

Her injuries were severe. She needed to have a plate and screws inserted in her face to fix the broken bones. The same happened to her broken arm.

The attack stopped when the stepdaughter shot Herbig in the back, authorities say.

He fell to the ground and yelled not to shoot him again because he was dying. The bullet severed Herbig’s spine. He is no longer able to walk.

Prosecutors say police found a large wrench and a wooden baton near where Herbig fell to the ground.

They also told the court he had a loaded gun in his pants pocket.