Carver murder suspect appears in Va. Beach court on hit-and-run, DWI charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The man accused of killing a Southampton County woman made an appearance in a Virginia Beach courtroom Friday morning.

James Goodwyn didn’t say anything during the hearing on hit-and-run and DUI charges.

The alleged hit-and-run happened in the months between the disappearance and death of Cynthia Carver, and the time Goodwyn was arrested in connection to her murder.

Carver disappeared from her Newsoms home in February. Her body was found in Suffolk nearly a month later.

Detectives had been looking for the silver car Goodwyn was allegedly seen in driving away from Carver’s Southampton home.

Friday, the victim of the April 3 incident in Virginia Beach said he was reared-ended on Lynnhaven Parkway. There was $12,000 in damage done to his car and the person who hit him fled the scene.

Officers found the car a short time later on Edna Way. Goodwyn was sitting in the car in his driveway.

Police say he had a blood alcohol level of .29, which is more than three times the legal limit. He also passed out during field sobriety tests.

What police didn’t know was that he was in the same car that had been spotted leaving Carver’s home in February

Officers told the judge Goodwyn first told them he had nothing to drink, but then said he couldn’t remember how much he had. Three nearly empty bottles of vodka were found in the car.

Goodwyn was arrested two months later by Southampton County Deputies while he was on bond for the Virginia Beach incident.

The judge said there was enough evidence to move the case in Virginia Beach forward to circuit court.

Goodwyn was found guilty on having an open container and diving to close. He has to pay finds of $50 and $75.