Car stolen, items taken from cars in complex near Town Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — At least two cars were stolen and items were taken from two others in the same block of Onondaga Road early Friday morning. The area is part of Independence Square townhomes, less than a mile from Town Center.

According to police reports, a 2006 Acura MDX and a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta were taken.

The owner of the Acura, Natalie Charon, says it had special meaning because it was a gift from her sister. Her Friday morning did not start out well.

“My son comes into the room and says where’s your car? And I’m like, it’s outside. He said no, it’s not.”

Charon says she saw no broken glass nearby, and she’s certain the car was locked. Her son works evenings, and now she’s sharing his car during the day.

“(His car) isn’t here at the evening and I’m here alone. If something would happen to me or my granddaughter, I have nothing.”

She says she used to see private security patrolling from time to time but not lately. We asked the property manager about that, she refused to answer and told us to leave.

A car thief could make a quick getaway from this complex in the shadow of Town Center and be on I-264 in under a minute.

Charon has lived in the Independence Square complex 10 years and says it’s been relatively quiet.

“Now I don’t feel safe anymore. Someone came and took my independence from me.”