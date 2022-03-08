Car runs red light, crashes into state trooper’s vehicle in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a car ran a red light and hit a trooper’s car Tuesday night.

A state police spokeswoman said the crash happened around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Dam Neck Road and London Bridge Road.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed the SUV ran a red light and hit the trooper’s car. The light had just turned green, and the trooper entered the intersection traveling northbound on London Bridge Road.

As the trooper entered the intersection, a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driver by 18-year-old Clare Whittey, ran the red light and hit the cruiser.

Whittey, a Chesapeake resident, was charged with failing to obey a red light.

Crash involving state trooper on March 8, 2022. (Photo courtesy: VSP)

Crash involving state trooper on March 8, 2022. (Photo courtesy: VSP)

Crash involving state trooper on March 8, 2022. (Photo courtesy: VSP)

There were no injuries reported to the trooper or Whittey and her 18-year-old passenger.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.