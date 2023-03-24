VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating how a crash resulted in a vehicle being completely submerged in a Virginia Beach lake Thursday evening.

Details are still limited, however, police say the single-vehicle crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. Thursday on Parliament Drive. Four occupants were able to safely get out of the vehicle before officers arrived at the scene.

Police were able to get into the water and help get the vehicle out. The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.

10 On Your Side is still learning more about possible injuries reported.

