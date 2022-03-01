Car flips after crash at intersection on VB Boulevard

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A car flipped after a crash Tuesday evening in Virginia Beach.
The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Birdneck Road.
Photos submitted by WAVY viewers show the car resting on its roof as firefighters worked to cut a door off the passenger side.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more about if there were any injuries in the crash.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.