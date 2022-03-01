Car flips after crash at intersection on VB Boulevard

Virginia Beach

Crash at intersection of Birdneck Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard on March 1, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Nydia Gonzalez)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A car flipped after a crash Tuesday evening in Virginia Beach.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Birdneck Road.

Photos submitted by WAVY viewers show the car resting on its roof as firefighters worked to cut a door off the passenger side.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about if there were any injuries in the crash.

WAVY TV 10